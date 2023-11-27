Holiday Train brings in thousands of viewers across QCA

The show kicked off in Clinton with thousands coming out to enjoy the lights and live music.
By Solomon Ladvienka and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities area received our first measurable amount of snowfall this past weekend, just in time for the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train to make its way into Clinton, Davenport and Muscatine, Iowa, Sunday night.

The show kicked off in Clinton with thousands coming out to enjoy the lights and live music.

“This event started like 20 years ago and it doesn’t matter what time of day, what day of the week, thousands of people come out,” explained Matt Parbs, Grow Clinton Vice President of Community and Economic Development. “All of the kids are so excited and when the train comes through nobody forgets the meaning of the season which is giving back.”

Spectators brought canned goods and monetary donations to the event.

In Davenport, hundreds flooded the streets outside of Modern Woodmen Park and the Fright House Farmers Market to watch the light show on the train and listen to a live concert too.

Canned goods and monetary donations were also accepted as well, according to event organizers.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train made a stop in downtown Davenport, Sunday night.

The train finally made its way into Riverside Park in Muscatine around 7:30 p.m.

