Legal battle continues for Illinois weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - A federal appeals court upheld an Illinois ban on high-power semi-automatic weapons and large magazine capacities in a Nov. 3 ruling, but the law faces additional legal challenges.

“There’s certain rights that we all enjoy that come with limitations,” said Dan Kotowski, leader at OneAim Illinois, an organization that supports the ban.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act makes it illegal for anyone within Illinois to knowingly manufacture, deliver, sell, import or purchase a so-called assault weapon, which some say is a violation of the Second Amendment.

The law prohibits more than 170 semi-automatic firearms, and magazines over certain capacities, when it is set to go into effect in January.

“These weapons are not used for self defense,” Kotowski said. “They’re used in military activity and they’re used to unfortunately massacre a large number of people in a short amount of time.”

Earlier this month, the 3-judge panel appeals court heard arguments suggesting the law violates the Second Amendment. Nonetheless, the majority ultimately sided with Illinois in their 2-1 decision.

Arguments in court suggested AR-15 style firearms could be held in same category as portable weapons of mass destruction used in war, such as stinger missiles or bazookas.

Dan Eldridge, President of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois, opposes the law. He says there’s a clear distinction between weapons of war and commonly owned guns in the U.S. and that the state of Illinois is wrong to argue the weapons outlined in their ban should only be used in war.

“It’s boom versus bang,” Eldridge said. “Boom, is indiscriminate damage. Bang is discrete, targeted fire on discrete targets. One is generally appropriate for self defense, one is generally not.”

Despite the arguments for public safety, Eldridge believes the U.S. Supreme Court would rule against the Illinois law, and that it may not even make it through U.S. District Court as litigation continues.

“You don’t strip law abiding people of their property and their legitimate right to self defense because of the depraved acts of a handful of deranged individuals,” Eldridge said.

Meanwhile, Kotowski is confident the law will stand.

“It’s always been a well-balanced approach to protecting public safety, this initiative, and many others that are like it,” Kotowski said. “And hopefully they will have a positive result, if and when it gets to the Supreme Court.”

In the appeals court opinion, the judges said their decision was not a ruling on the constitutionality of the law, or any of its ordinances. Instead, it was a decision on whether the arguments made against the law had merits going forward, in which the majority rejected.

This allows the law to stand. For now.

Although there are currently no hearings scheduled to argue the merits of the law to a District Court, multiple sources say it is coming.

As litigation into whether the law itself is constitutional, a provision in the law that requires gun owners to register their firearms with state police, by Jan. 1, will have oral arguments made against it in U.S. District Court on Dec. 12.

A judge is expected to issue a ruling shortly after.

