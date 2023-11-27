Michael Jordan comics among unclaimed property up for auction in Illinois

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 27.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Collectible coins, jewelry and basketball-related memorabilia are among the hundreds of unclaimed property items to be auctioned online beginning Monday through Friday.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said people can find distinctive items for themselves or as a gift for others.

Among the 100 lots to be auctioned are an American Eagle gold coin proof set, Carson City Morgan silver dollars, a Hamilton 992B 21-jewel pocket watch, silver Eagle bullion rounds and a 1900 Lafayette commemorative dollar coin.

Also available is a man’s 14-karat brushed white gold ring with blue Lindy star sapphire, as well as Michael Jordan comic books and basketball cards featuring Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley.

To view auction items, go to ibid.illinois.gov. Registration with iBid is required to participate in the auction.

Collectible coins, jewelry and basketball-related memorabilia are among the hundreds of unclaimed property items to be auctioned online through Friday by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.(KWQC, Illinois State Treasurer)

