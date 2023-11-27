Muscatine Illuminate going dark Monday night

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday lights display in Muscatine is going dark Monday night.

Illuminate event organizer Crossroads Inc. will reset some of the displays at Weed Park in Muscatine. The lights will be back on Tuesday.

The City of Muscatine reminds visitors to use Colorado Street to enter Weed Park.

The event opened Thanksgiving night with over 1,000 vehicles, the city said. The $10 per vehicle admission fee supports programs covered by Crossroads Inc., and Senior Resources.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.