Muscatine Illuminate going dark Monday night

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 27 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday lights display in Muscatine is going dark Monday night.

Illuminate event organizer Crossroads Inc. will reset some of the displays at Weed Park in Muscatine. The lights will be back on Tuesday.

The City of Muscatine reminds visitors to use Colorado Street to enter Weed Park.

The event opened Thanksgiving night with over 1,000 vehicles, the city said. The $10 per vehicle admission fee supports programs covered by Crossroads Inc., and Senior Resources.

