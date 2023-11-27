OSHA investigating death at Deere in Milan

TV6 Investigates brings update about Oct. 20 deadly injury
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 27 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Federal regulators have opened an investigation into the death at Deere’s Parts Distribution Center in Milan.

Tony LeCleir, 55, of Davenport, was injured on Oct. 20 in circumstances that are still unclear.

OSHA opened an investigation into the incident five days later.

LeCleir died at an Iowa City hospital 18 days after being injured.

Milan Police declined to answer questions. KWQC has filed a public records request for police reports.

Deere issued a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who worked at our Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Milan, Illinois. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with at PDC.”

The OSHA investigation is ongoing, according to agency reports.

Those reports indicate that OSHA investigated at the Parts Distribution Center only one other time in the past three years. That violation had to do with a faulty emergency brake on a large truck.

Deere paid $3,000 in fines.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the county didn’t deal with the death because it happened in Iowa City.

LeCleir worked at the Parts Distribution Center for 19 years. He was a union member for 36 years. According to his obituary, he was a grandfather to three.

