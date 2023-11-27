PSL plan through 2023, the future of TV6′s 3 p.m. hour

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jake Eastburn and Paula share information about what’s to come during December on Paula Sands Live including Choirs of Christmas and the three final broadcasts scheduled for Dec. 27-29, 2023.

Jake also talks a bit about his deployment to the Middle East and that KWQC-TV6 has decided to continue with local programming in the 3 p.m. hour with a new show set to launch on Feb. 5, 2024.

