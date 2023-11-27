Real Conversations: How holiday traditions differ

In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing how holiday traditions differ and are similar to other communities in the black community.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing how holiday traditions differ and are similar to other communities in the black community.

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month, Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing how holiday traditions differ...
Real Conversations: How holiday traditions differ
Illinois weapons ban cleared another hurdle
Legal battle continues for Illinois weapons ban
Illinois weapons ban cleared another hurdle
Illinois weapons ban cleared another hurdle
Cyber Monday
What to know about Cyber Monday