Very cold start to the week

Wind chills may dip below zero Tuesday morning
11/26/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After our first impactful snow of the season yesterday we are off to a chilly start this morning. Look for temps to bottom out near 20º with gusty NW winds leading to single digit wind chills as you head out the door. This afternoon will bring sunshine, but temps will struggle to get much warmer than the mid 20s. Skies will remain clear tonight and winds will relax leading to the coldest night of the year with lows around 10º which means any wind gust will result in below zero wind chills. Temps will warm back to the 30s and 40s for the second half of the week with minor rain chances by Thursday night.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 26º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 12º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 27º.

