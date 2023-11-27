YWCA to host Giving Tuesday collection drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The YWCA of the Quad Cities is gearing up for ‘Giving Tuesday’ by hosting a Giving Tuesday collection drive at their Davenport location.

For Giving Tuesday, YWCA staff say they’re asking the community to help “Stock the Shelves” of the new YWCA Iowa Empowerment Center, 1115 Mississippi Avenue, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to YWCA staff, they’ll be accepting non-perishable food of any kind, cleaning supplies, all-purpose cleaner, liquid dishwashing detergent, laundry supplies, detergent, dryer sheets, spot remover, hygiene items, including body wash, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and toilet paper.

“The Empowerment Center will not only expand current programs and services like our immediate needs pantry, clothing closet, and continuing education opportunities, but now we can introduce new programs and services that include more educational and career-building opportunities, shower and laundry facilities,” said Deanna Woodall, YWCA Vice President of Development, Growth and Empowerment Services. “We will also continue to identify additional services and resources that will best serve the Quad Cities community.”

For more information, click here.

YWCA of the Quad Cities to host Giving Tuesday drive. (YWCA of the Quad Cities)

YWCA Empowerment Center in Davenport, Iowa. (YWCA of the Quad Cities)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.