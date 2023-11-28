Alleman dominant in road matchup with Rock Falls

Alleman shuts out Rock Falls in the second half to win 48-9.
By Kevin Kohr
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Alleman Pioneers traveled to Rock Falls Monday night, and they made the trip worth it.

Audrey Erickson scored the first five points in the game, and the Pioneers never looked back from that point. Alleman took a 29-9 lead into halftime, and then came out of the break with an even more dominant second half. The Pioneers outscored the Rockets 19-0 over the final 16 minutes, to finish off a 48-9 win in Tabor Gym.

Alleman moves to 5-1 on the season. They will be looking for their first Western Big 6 win this season on Thursday when they host Sterling.

