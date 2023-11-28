Augustana students present results from Rock Island survey of water pipes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - As part of a regional effort to remove lead in drinking water, the state of Illinois is asking communities to survey their water pipes to gauge how much funding would be needed to replace them.

Back in July, the City of Rock Island asked students of Augustana College to conduct a survey of service lines connected to residential homes across the city, going door to door, to determine about how many of them contained lead and what the replacement cost could be.

The students presented their results to the Rock Island City Council Monday evening.

Dr. Michael Reisner, Director of the Upper Mississippi Studies Center, helped lead this project.

“We actually canvassed over half of the city of Rock Island,” Reisner said. “Using a very specific designed program where we were capturing the range of homes in terms of age, and also trying to capture the different levels of disadvantage indices across the city. At the same time, we kind of had a more traditional public outreach program where the city actually sent a postcard to every resident.”

Over 12,000 residential homes were included in the survey, which accounts for 25 percent of inventory city-wide. This left 75 percent unknown. However, with the use of predictive modelling, they are able to estimate the remaining 75 percent.

This method allowed the students to determine that up to 12 percent of service lines may contain lead, with another 41 percent of service lines potentially galvanized, which is also harmful.

“Having all this information on hand and ready to submit with the grant application is going to be very valuable moving forward, and our chances to get grant funding.” said Mike Bartels, who heads the Rock Island Public Works department.

The students recommend applying for grants, and starting replacements, as soon as possible, in order for the city to save money in the long run. They also mention that their projections may overestimate what is ultimately needed.

In January, the City of Rock Island will begin replacing current water meters in residential homes with digital versions. During this process they will also survey which materials are being used in their service lines. The students say this will greatly help fill in the unknown data and produce more accurate projections.

City officials say they will begin applying for grants in the coming weeks and months, and utilizing the help of Augustana students to fill in the remaining data, as well as provide updates to the models projecting needs and costs regarding service line replacements, before making a final submission to the state next spring.

The state requires cities to submit a final presentation by April 15.

You can view the full report from Monday’s presentation here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.