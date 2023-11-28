Bettendorf announces closure of Crow Creek Dog Park

City officials say the park will remain closed until further notice
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 28 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to rising health concerns regarding kennel cough-like respiratory virus in dogs the City of Bettendorf has announced that Crow Creek Dog Park will be closed until further notice.

Crow Creek Dog Park is located at 470 Devils Glen Road and city officials say a reopening date has not yet been determined.

According to the City of Bettendorf’s media release, they explained that the closing is because the American Veterinary Medical Association is recommending that dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained.

The City of Bettendorf also cancelled their Holiday Dog Walk event that was scheduled to take place on Dec. 3.

City officials say for updates, visit www.bettendorf.org/DogPark.

