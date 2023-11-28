City of Rock Island approves funds for new fire truck

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - At Monday night’s Rock Island City Council meeting the council approved funds for a new state-of-the-art fire truck.

Council members all voted to approved the report from the Rock Island Public Works Department for the payment of $610,203 to Alexis Fire Equipment out of Alexis, Ill. for the purchase of an emergency fire truck.

