Davenport school board approves architects for new intermediate school, swears in new board and elected officials

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District approved an architect to partner with the district in its plans to build a new intermediate school as well as swearing in new school board members and elected officials.

Several weeks ago, Davenport Community School District announced plans to move forward with building a new Smart Intermediate school, instead of renovating.

Monday night, during the board’s regular meeting, the administration recommended the board approve the amendment with Bray Architects for the design of the F.L. Smart Intermediate School and renovations project in the amount of $2.757,440.

The board unanimously approved the motion with all voting in favor.

The board also had their organizational meeting Monday night which included the swearing in of newly elected board members and other elected officers.

As declared by the Board of Supervisors serving as the Board of Canvassers for Scott County, Iowa, Karen Kline-Jerome, Linda Hayes, Daniel Gosa and Kent Paustian were sworn into the Davenport Community School District office for directors at large for a four-year-term beginning Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

It was also declared by the Board of Supervisors, serving as the Board of Canvassers for Scott County, Iowa, that W. Kent Barnds was elected to the office of Davenport Community School District Director At-Large to fill a vacancy for the residue of the term ending Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Additionally, the school board nominated and voted on school board president and vice president.

Daniel Gosa was nominated for Davenport School Board President.

Gosa unanimously won with all voting in favor for Gosa continuing his roll as Davenport School Board President. He will be the school board president through November 2024.

Karen Kline-Jerome was nominated for Davenport School Board Vice President.

Kline-Jerome was unanimously elected for the position of Davenport School Board Vice President.

All voted in favor of Kline-Jerome. She will be the school board vice president through November 2024.

Both Gosa and Kline-Jerome took their oath of office Monday night.

