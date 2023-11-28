Davenport school board approves architects for new intermediate school, swears in new board and elected officials

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 27 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District approved an architect to partner with the district in its plans to build a new intermediate school as well as swearing in new school board members and elected officials.

Several weeks ago, Davenport Community School District announced plans to move forward with building a new Smart Intermediate school, instead of renovating.

Monday night, during the board’s regular meeting, the administration recommended the board approve the amendment with Bray Architects for the design of the F.L. Smart Intermediate School and renovations project in the amount of $2.757,440.

The board unanimously approved the motion with all voting in favor.

The board also had their organizational meeting Monday night which included the swearing in of newly elected board members and other elected officers.

As declared by the Board of Supervisors serving as the Board of Canvassers for Scott County, Iowa, Karen Kline-Jerome, Linda Hayes, Daniel Gosa and Kent Paustian were sworn into the Davenport Community School District office for directors at large for a four-year-term beginning Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

It was also declared by the Board of Supervisors, serving as the Board of Canvassers for Scott County, Iowa, that W. Kent Barnds was elected to the office of Davenport Community School District Director At-Large to fill a vacancy for the residue of the term ending Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Additionally, the school board nominated and voted on school board president and vice president.

Daniel Gosa was nominated for Davenport School Board President.

Gosa unanimously won with all voting in favor for Gosa continuing his roll as Davenport School Board President. He will be the school board president through November 2024.

Karen Kline-Jerome was nominated for Davenport School Board Vice President.

Kline-Jerome was unanimously elected for the position of Davenport School Board Vice President.

All voted in favor of Kline-Jerome. She will be the school board vice president through November 2024.

Both Gosa and Kline-Jerome took their oath of office Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Very cold start Tuesday with milder temperatures & melting on the way
First Alert Forecast - Very cold start Tuesday with milder temperatures & melting on the way
An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.
Empty the shelters adoption event
The dry June hasn’t made the growing season easy.
Weekend snow not going to help Iowa drought conditions, experts say
Federal regulators have opened an investigation into the death at Deere’s Parts Distribution...
Osha investigating death at Deere in Milan