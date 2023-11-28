Davenport silent on investigation

Panel looking into accusations of racism from alderman
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 28 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is staying mum about a mayoral investigation into allegations an alderman used the N-word.

Alderman Tim Kelly accused Alderman Robby Ortiz of making the racial slur earlier this year.

Mayor Mike Matson formed the commission in August to investigate.

Fast-forward to now, and the panel hasn’t released any findings.

TV6 Investigates on Tuesday reached out to Matson, the interim city administrator and a communications manager – and didn’t get a response.

Ortiz filed a defamation suit against Kelly in October, saying the incident didn’t happen. That suit is still playing out.

Ortiz faced other allegations last month.

Davenport Police reopened an investigation that accused Ortiz of sexually assaulting a teenager in the ‘90s. Despite new recommendations from police, Ortiz was not charged because prosecutors said the statute of limitations had expired.

It’s all part of a bigger picture of turmoil at City Hall. The council kicked off Alderman Derek Cornette amid harassment allegations in September. And the city administrator took a $1.6 million payout and is leaving as a result.

It’s unclear whether the mayor’s commission will focus on the Ortiz incident – or if it will make broader conclusions about the behavior of other elected officials.

Regardless of the findings, Ortiz won’t be on the city council in January because he lost his seat in the November election.

Members of the commission are:

Stephen Echols, pastor

Dwayne Hodges, pastor

Frank Holley, NAACP

Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water

Toni Robertson, LULAC Council 10

Phyllis Thede, former state representative

