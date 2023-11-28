Early start to the snow season in the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, eastern Iowa and western Illinois saw the first widespread accumulating snow of the season.

Many locations received 1.5″ to 3.5″, with some locations getting more than 4.0″ of snow.

Typically the first measurable snow of the season happens in late November and early December from north to south across the TV6 viewing area.

At the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, the official climate site in the Quad Cities, the average first measurable snow (0.1″ or more) occurs on November 21.

The first inch of snow typically happens on December 5.

Through Nov. 27, the airport in Moline has had 2.6″ of snow, which is 1.7″ above average for the month.

November averages 2.1″ of snowfall, so this month will go down as an above average month.

A typical winter season in the Quad Cities features 36.1″ of snowfall.

Snowiest on record was the winter of 1974-75 with 69.7″ of snow.

The least snowiest on record was the winter of 1936-37 with 9.9″ of snow.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.