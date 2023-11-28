Fort Madison police investigate after burglary Monday

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a burglary Monday morning in Fort Madison.

According to a media release from Fort Madison police, shortly before 6 a.m. a burglary reportedly happened at Horan’s Cabaret, at 1337 Avenue G.

The owner told police she unlocked the doors and found a man in a ski mask inside, who immediately fled, leaving with a substantial amount of cash taken from an ATM.

Police said the man entered through a secluded back door, and is believed to have been inside a significant amount of time, evidenced by the effort taken to cut open the ATM with an angle grinder.

The store owner provided a clothing description, which included a puffy black ski jacket, silky looking black ski pants, and a black ski mask, police said. Officers attempted to locate the subject and canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

A detective was called in to process the scene. Police said it was noted that the circumstances showed similarities to the burglary at the Cottage Café, 5833 Avenue O, on Nov. 7, also involving the theft of cash from an ATM.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask for the assistance of the public with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the person responsible for this crime.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Lee County Crime Stoppers by calling: 319-376-1090, their website at: www.leecountytips.com, or via the P3 Mobile App, and may be eligible for a cash reward. Information can also be submitted directly to the Fort Madison Police Department via LeeComm 319-372-1310.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.