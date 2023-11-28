Fort Madison police investigate after burglary Monday

Police ask for the assistance of the public with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the person responsible for this crime.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a burglary Monday morning in Fort Madison.

According to a media release from Fort Madison police, shortly before 6 a.m. a burglary reportedly happened at Horan’s Cabaret, at 1337 Avenue G.

The owner told police she unlocked the doors and found a man in a ski mask inside, who immediately fled, leaving with a substantial amount of cash taken from an ATM.

Police said the man entered through a secluded back door, and is believed to have been inside a significant amount of time, evidenced by the effort taken to cut open the ATM with an angle grinder.

The store owner provided a clothing description, which included a puffy black ski jacket, silky looking black ski pants, and a black ski mask, police said. Officers attempted to locate the subject and canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

A detective was called in to process the scene. Police said it was noted that the circumstances showed similarities to the burglary at the Cottage Café, 5833 Avenue O, on Nov. 7, also involving the theft of cash from an ATM.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask for the assistance of the public with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the person responsible for this crime.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Lee County Crime Stoppers by calling: 319-376-1090, their website at: www.leecountytips.com, or via the P3 Mobile App, and may be eligible for a cash reward. Information can also be submitted directly to the Fort Madison Police Department via LeeComm 319-372-1310.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna
Rep. McCombie collecting winter gear for people in need
Police ask for the assistance of the public with any information that may lead to the...
Fort Madison police investigate after burglary Monday
Snowfall through Nov. 28, 2023
Early start to snow season in the QCA
The QC normally sees more than 36" in a given winter.
Early start to snow season in the QCA