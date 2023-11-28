John Deere Foundation celebrates 75th anniversary

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 28 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Foundation is celebrating 75 years of supporting families who live, work and learn in John Deere home communities and around the world by marking more than $400 million in giving since 1948, and those in charge say the best years are still ahead.

The John Deere Foundation says since its inception, they have strengthened the work of thousands of non-profit organizations that create meaningful, measurable, and long-lasting impacts on the lives of others.

In recent years, the aspirations of the John Deere Foundation have grown as John Deere’s success has grown, stated John Deere Foundation’s media release. In 2021, the foundation announced a commitment to award at least $200 million over the next decade, and since that time has exceeded its goals, including:

  • $68 million in total giving
  • 42 million meals provided to families
  • 290,000 marginalized youth served through educational programs
  • 9.7 million smallholder farmers supported to increase their incomes and productivity

Additionally, according to John Deere Foundation’s media release, the impact of the foundation on lives of those it serves have been made stronger by the generosity of John Deere employees.

“When John Deere employees volunteer for or give to causes that mean something to them, they create a ripple effect that has an immediate impact on individuals and families within our home communities,” said John May CEO of John Deere and Chairman of the John Deere Foundation. ‘The John Deere Foundation has been a powerful catalyst for change since 1948, and we will continue to invest generously in organizations that help relieve and uplift our neighbors. It’s about treating people with honesty, integrity, and respect- plain and simple.”

Looking ahead to the next 75 years, the John Deere Foundation will continue to innovate new ways to make an even greater impact, the media release stated. One way the foundation is already doing so is by providing unrestricted support to non-profit organizations.

“Whenever we give freely to nonprofit organizations and provide them with the resources they can use to better serve others, they have a greater impact,” said Nate Clark, Global Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and President of the John Deere Foundation. “Just like John Deere Works tirelessly to earn the trust of our customers, the foundation strives to earn the trust of the nonprofits and communities we serve. This is our legacy and our future.”

