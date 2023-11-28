Moline Parks and Recreation encourages participation spreading holiday cheer

MOLINE and COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to spread some holiday cheer with their “Get Grinched” deliveries.

“The Grinch is back for another year of growing hearts in 2023,” said Eric Griffith, Director of Moline Parks and Recreation. “Register a family member, neighbor, coworker, or friend to have them ‘Grinched’! They will walk outside to see a ‘You’ve Been Grinched’ sign, along with a ‘rotten’ surprise.”

Event organizers say deliveries are open to Moline and Coal Valley addresses only.

According to event organizers, those interested should select the correct delivery date at the time of registration from the following:

Dec. 18- Coal Valley

Dec. 19 - Moline

Dec. 20 - Moline

Delivery Time- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fee- $12 per sign/eggs

The registration deadline is Dec. 11, according to event organizers. Call 309-524-2424 or visit Moline Parks and Recreation’s website for additional information and to sign up.

