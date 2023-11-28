‘Operation Rising Spirit’: Send letters of appreciation, support to veterans in Illinois veterans’ homes

The campaign encourages service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFEILD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs launched the 2023 “Operation Rising Spirit” campaign.

The campaign encourages service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state ’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy, according to a media release.

“Last year, over 5,000 letters were distributed to veterans in our care which provided an abundance of holiday cheer into the homes,” said Director Terry Prince. “We encourage volunteer groups, families, and schools to participate in this kind gesture of gratitude to Illinois veterans.”

Operation Rising Spirit was launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends, the release said. The successful campaign encouraged veterans and facilitated their connection with the community.

To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Letters will be disseminated equally to the five homes:

Crystal Womack

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 South Spring Street

Springfield, IL 62794-9432

Notes may also be sent directly through the IDVA website; here.

