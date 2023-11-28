Rep. McCombie collecting winter gear for people in need

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - House Minority Leader Tony McCombie has launched a winter clothing drive.

It’s an opportunity for residents looking to make an impact this holiday.

The drive, which lasts until Dec. 8., accepts any winter gear like coats, hats, gloves, or scarves in all sizes from infant to adult.

Items may be dropped off on Wednesdays at McCombie’s district office in Savanna, 9317B Illinois Route 84. They will be donated to the Regional Office of Education for distribution to area families.

“I encourage you to consider donating any gently used winter items that you may not use or need anymore,” said Leader McCombie. “I am hosting this drive to help those in need stay warm this winter, and I know our community will come together to get the job done!”

