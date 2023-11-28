Rep. McCombie collecting winter gear for people in need

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 28.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - House Minority Leader Tony McCombie has launched a winter clothing drive.

It’s an opportunity for residents looking to make an impact this holiday.

The drive, which lasts until Dec. 8., accepts any winter gear like coats, hats, gloves, or scarves in all sizes from infant to adult.

Items may be dropped off on Wednesdays at McCombie’s district office in Savanna, 9317B Illinois Route 84. They will be donated to the Regional Office of Education for distribution to area families.

“I encourage you to consider donating any gently used winter items that you may not use or need anymore,” said Leader McCombie. “I am hosting this drive to help those in need stay warm this winter, and I know our community will come together to get the job done!”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Fort Madison police investigate after burglary Monday
Police ask for the assistance of the public with any information that may lead to the...
Fort Madison police investigate after burglary Monday
Snowfall through Nov. 28, 2023
Early start to snow season in the QCA
The QC normally sees more than 36" in a given winter.
Early start to snow season in the QCA