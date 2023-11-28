State wants to know how Illinoisans could be healthier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The state is asking to Illinoisans what they think about its plan to improve public health care.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the State Board of Health, is holding three virtual public hearings on Tuesday through Thursday to seek public comment on the State Health Assessment (SHA) and the State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP).

Those two documents are major components of Healthy Illinois 2028, a statewide five-year plan to improve the health of Illinois by addressing the priority public health issues of our communities.

Viewers of the virtual public hearings can offer their views on public health issues including:

chronic disease

maternal and infant health

COVID-19 and emerging illnesses

mental health/substance use disorder

racism as a public health crisis.

The SHA and SHIP assess current health needs in Illinois and map out strategies to address them.

The meetings will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. each day via Zoom link. Advance registration is required for participation and can be done online. You can sign up at http://bit.ly/m/SHIP2028. The draft versions of the SHA and SHIP can be viewed online.

The comments gathered during the virtual meeting or in writing will be taken into consideration in developing the final version of the documents, which will be presented to the Illinois General Assembly by Dec. 31.

Other partners in the SHA and SHIP are the Illinois Public Health Institute and the University of Illinois Chicago Policy, Practice, and Research Center.

