Sterling Newman, Sherrard pick up early season TRAC victories

Comets win by 9, Tigers by 10.
By Kevin Kohr
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISON & STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Comets and the Tigers both kicked off the conference season with wins.

The Comets protected their home court advantage, with a win over Kewanee. The Boilers kept it close throughout, but Newman held on for a 51-42 victory.

Sherrard went on the road to face a touch Morrison Fillies team. In a close game, the Tigers were able to pull away for a 50-40 win.

