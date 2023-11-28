Sterling Newman, Sherrard pick up early season TRAC victories
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISON & STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Comets and the Tigers both kicked off the conference season with wins.
The Comets protected their home court advantage, with a win over Kewanee. The Boilers kept it close throughout, but Newman held on for a 51-42 victory.
Sherrard went on the road to face a touch Morrison Fillies team. In a close game, the Tigers were able to pull away for a 50-40 win.
