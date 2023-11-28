Students learn to rebuild homes with Project YouthBuild

MOLINE and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - QCA students from several schools got to learn more about crucial homebuilding skills with Project YouthBuild.

Project YouthBuild is a part of Project NOW’s pre-apprenticeship program that teaches students skills like carpentry, plumbing, drywalling, and more while rehabbing homes for low and middle-income families.

Those participating included students from Thurgood Marshall Learning Center, Black Hawk College Adult Ed and Rock Island High School.

Project organizers say that every school day afternoon these young adults in collaboration with Project NOW refurbish homes to give back.

“It’s very heart-touching that we were able to help some students and help the community give back to the people in need,” reflected a member from Project YouthBuild.

This project in particular will become a space for women who are domestic violence survivors.

