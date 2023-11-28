Sunset Marina slip rentals are 50% off next year

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 28 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Boaters can rent a slip for a full season for half off at Sunset Marina.

In 2024, all full-season slip renters will get a 50% discount for the slip fee portion for the primary watercraft. All other fees stay at the 2023 rates.

Contracts will be sent to slip holders by mid-December. Starting Jan. 16, any remaining slips will be made available on the website, www.SunsetMarinaRI.com. Slips still remaining by Jan. 26 will become available for general rental.

The city said the year ahead will be busy while it secures permits for dredging, the removal of older docks, and the reconstruction of the 400 dock.

For more information, contact Sunset Marina at 309-732-2282.

