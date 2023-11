BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Middle Road at Forest Grove Drive will close between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday for construction.

Northbound traffic on Middle Road will be detoured at Hopewell Avenue to Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive.

Southbound traffic will be detoured at Championship Drive and Forest Grove Drive.

