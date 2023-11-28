Very cold start to the week but getting milder

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a very cold start this morning with lows around 10º and wind chills slightly below zero. Thankfully today will be the last in our run of very cold days. Winds will increase from the SW later this afternoon leading to wind chills in the teens, but eventually this will bring in milder air for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. There are some signs of a system impacting the on Friday, but it’s too early to tell if roads will be affected.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 27º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 20º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 40º.

