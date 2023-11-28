Very cold start to the week but getting milder

Wind chills may dip below zero Tuesday morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a very cold start this morning with lows around 10º and wind chills slightly below zero. Thankfully today will be the last in our run of very cold days. Winds will increase from the SW later this afternoon leading to wind chills in the teens, but eventually this will bring in milder air for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. There are some signs of a system impacting the on Friday, but it’s too early to tell if roads will be affected.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 27º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 20º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 40º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Very cold start to the week but getting milder
Breezy and cold start to the week
KWQC Snow
Goodbye snow, hello cold
KWQC Snow
Snow continues this morning, with slick roads likely