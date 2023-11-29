Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Grinch "

QCAWC is holding a Holiday Open House on Dec. 2
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet Grinchie
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -QCAWC stops by to highlight a cat named “Grinch” available for adoption and to invite the audience to the upcoming Holiday Open House on Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the shelter.

Patti McRae, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, introduces viewers to a beautiful cat named “Grinchie” (who escaped into the TV6 basement!), a sweet, male 4-month-old kitten who needs a home.

The Holiday Open House will feature shopping with vendors (to support the non-profit), taking a chance on raffles prizes, and adopting a new furry family member. The shelter is also selling a 2023 Pet Photo Calendar at the location’s check out.

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL. See more at the website https://qcawc.org/ or call 309-787-6830.

