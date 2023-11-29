Bettendorf gives update on ‘The Landing’ project

The city says the first phase should be completed by summer of 2024.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf gave an update on progress for a multi-million dollar project called ‘The Landing’ that includes an aquatic facility, where Splash Landing was, and a permanent ice-skating rink.

‘The Landing’ will be located at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Officials with the city say it’s exciting to see the project take shape after the tough decision to close Splash Landing last season.

“The decision to not be able to open Splash Landing a year ago with some issues with the pool paint was really a pain for the city,” explained Brent Morlok, City of Bettendorf City Engineer. “It was a very long process with the city working together between city council and the YMCA to partner on this, but really I think we’ll be able to deliver a product that the city might not have been able to deliver on their own.”

Morlok says the total project should cost around $22 million.

