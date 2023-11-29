Clinton moves forward with supportive housing project, selling DeWitt Park

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - After controversy surrounding plans to sell DeWitt Park for a proposed supportive housing project, Clinton City Council approved the plans to move forward with the sale.

The council approved the motion on its consent agenda on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for the sale of the area around DeWitt Park to the YWCA to build supportive housing on lots near the Sheriff’s office. The approval came just days before the grant money that the YWCA was awarded from the Iowa Financing Authority would expire. The expiration date for the grant money was set for Thursday, Nov. 30.

During the city council meeting, the council heard reactions about the proposed project from several community members, including some who voiced their opposition against the project.

Council members also acknowledged a digital petition that nearly 1000 community members had signed in opposition of the sale of DeWitt Park.

However, the motion to approve the sale was approved by the city council.

Previously, residents had cited concerns about the supportive housing project saying they were concerned about safety and cleanliness.

The Executive Director of the United Way of Clinton, Andy Green, argued that this was a common misconception surrounding supportive or affordable housing projects.

“This is a residence, these people will be living in a residence,” said Green, “and getting help in this facility.” He added, “these people should not be stigmatized because they are homeless, or were homeless.”

Community leaders have said that they are eager to use this grant money to help a growing homelessness problem in the Clinton area. The county offered their property and 250-thousand dollars to build supportive housing on their available lots. The city added 500-thousand dollars to the project.

