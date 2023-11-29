Colder temperatures means it’s time to check your tires

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A sure sign it’s turning colder is when you see steam coming off the Mississippi River and you hear the alert when you start your vehicle indicating your tire pressure is low. When the temperatures drops, so does the amount of air pressure in your tire.

It’s not necessarily from losing air.

The dense, cold air outside causes the air pressure within your tires to condense, leading to less space inside the tire and therefore lower air pressure. According to AAA, for every 10° drop in temperature, your tires can lose one to two pounds per square inch, or PSI.

Have low air pressure in your tires can not only damage your tire, but also lead to less gas mileage.

