Davenport to hold Community development block grant virtual workshop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport will hold a virtual workshop to explain the Community Development Block Grant, city officials said.

The virtual workshop be on Nov. 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to explain the Community Development Block Grant YR50 (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025) subrecipient application process and requirements, according to a media release.

Any agency or organization that wants to apply must attend this virtual workshop, city officials said. As a CDBG entitlement community, Davenport receives an annual allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which the city received $1.6 million.

Any not-for-profit organization (501(c)3 status) in existence for a minimum of one year located within the City of Davenport providing eligible programs or services for low/moderate income Davenport residents may apply, according to the release.

The primary goal of the CDBG program, as outlined by Title I of the Housing & Community Development Act is “…the development of viable community, by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate incomes.”

This year, the Application Workshop will be held virtually via GoToMeeting. To register for the workshop, contact Community and Economic Development at ced.info@davenportiowa.com. Pre-registration is due by noon Nov. 27. To learn more or register click here.

