Concerns over virus closing Q-C dog parks

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Dog parks across the Quad Cities are closing because of an infectious respiratory illness.

Davenport, Moline and Rock Island announced the closings on Wednesday, a day after Bettendorf had said it would close its park.

The cities all said they are being cautious, and none has a date for reopening.

The virus has been reported in at least 14 states. It’s still being considered mysterious because veterinarians don’t have a consensus on what causes it.

Earlier this month, Bettendorf veterinarian Dr. Matt Nelson said, “We’ve seen so many respiratory cases present as typical kennel cough. And a few have turned into pneumonia with some bad results. So we’re changing our tune a little bit to where when they first come in, we’re recommending X-rays and some bloodwork, to make sure it’s not turning into something more aggressive.”

Dog parks included are Greenvalley Dog Park and Butterworth Dog Park in Moline; Crow Creek Dog Park in Bettendorf; Centennial Dog Park and Robin Creek Dog Park in Davenport; and Eleanor Wallace Dog Park in Rock Island.

