GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews responded to Galesburg fire Tuesday morning.

The Galesburg fire department, including all three stations, responded at 8:38a.m. to a structure fire at 2243 Grand Avenue, according to a media release. Before arriving there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

Acting Battalion Chief Justin Moffitt was in charge and the Brooks Street Station crew extinguished the fire with a hoseline, crews said.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the building, according to firefighters. There was no one inside of the building and no injuries were reported. The damages estimates are at $100,000.

Off-duty firefighters were providing emergency coverage for the city, crews said. The Galesburg fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.