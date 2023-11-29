Crews on scene at Moline house fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews are on scene at a house fire in Moline.

TV6 is on scene at the house fire on 23rd Street and 7th Avenue in downtown Moline, across from River City Church and Quad Cities Christian School.

Smoke can be seen coming from within the home, according to TV6 crew on scene. Moline Fire Department is also on scene.

TV6 is working to learn more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide more information online and on-air as it becomes available.

