Disney On Ice to present Find Your Hero

Seven performances are slated from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3
Disney On Ice presents 'Find Your Hero' starting Thursday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero comes to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark for seven performances from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 with showtimes (depending on date) at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories. The audience will be able to step inside the story of Encanto with Mirabel and her family, sail away with Moana and Maui on their journey across the ocean, join Elsa on her quest to protect Arendelle, be inspired to take a swim under the sea with Ariel, explore with Belle, and sing along with Rapunzel.

Explore ticket options or make purchases at the Vibrant Arena’s website here.

Vibrant Arena at The Mark is located at 1201 River Drive, Moline, IL. The phone number is 309-764-2001.

