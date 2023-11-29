Fire prevention tips to remember when using a space heater

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -Fire officials in the Quad Cities are reminding people in the community to keep safety in mind as they decide to use their space heaters this winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association fire departments respond to more than 44 thousand home heating heating fires each year.

“In the city of Rock Island alone, we probably average at least half a dozen space heater fires every winter. nationwide, it’s 1000s. it’s 1000s and 1000s of fires from space heaters. and also, unfortunately, typically hundreds of fire deaths related to space heaters,” said Rock Island Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Marty.

Marty says for the safest experience, there are certain features to look for when buying a space heater.

“The safest space heaters have no exposed elements. so you know that there are still types of space heaters that are sold that you can look and you can see a bright, bright, glowing filament within the space heater, those are the least safe. so space heaters where the heating element is completely contained space heaters that have tip-over protection where if they fall or get knocked over, they automatically shut off., and then you know space heaters that are designed to be just strictly small in residential and use if you’re going to have it in your home,” said Marty.

The Rock Island Fire Department fire officials say people can use space heaters safely if they follow some rules. First, make sure the space heater is plugged directly into a wall outlet, never leave it on while unattended or when you are sleeping, and keep anything that can potentially catch fire at least three feet away.

“Whether that’s blankets, clothing, papers, you know, toys, anything of that nature that may be at the ground level, when those are too close for too long, the space heaters can actually raise those combustibles to their ignition temperature, and they can cause a fire. That’s why it’s so important to keep that three-foot space so that those heating elements from the space heater can not put enough heat on those items for a long enough period of time to bring them to ignition,” said Marty.

Officials with the Rock Island Fire Department also say the safest way you can heat your homes is with a central heating system.

Despite the heating method you use to best fit your situation, Marty says to always be prepared in case a fire does happen.

“Make sure you have working smoke alarms in every sleeping area of your home, on the outside of every sleeping area of your home, and one on every floor of your home. having working properly positioned smoke alarms is your family’s best defense to survive an unwanted home fire,” said Marty.

