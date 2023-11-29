Flowers and their symbolic meaning

The symbolic meaning of flowers
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares tips about the meaning of different flower varieties which is especially important when gifting during any holiday season.

It is true that nearly every sentiment can be expressed by flowers. Therefore, the next time you give flowers, consider selecting particular varieties to accurately express your sentiment.

Floriography is the language of flowers and as with all languages, there is a range of messages that can be communicated through blossoms which came to prominence during the Victorian era. In the modern era, not as much meaning is directly tied to the species and color of flowers but some meanings remain such as the color red symbolizing love or white being related to purity or innocence.

During the segment, learn from Swihart as she highlights flowers within the topic umbrella.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

