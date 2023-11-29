Galena Holidaze Festival returns Saturday

Galena Holidaze Festival to be held Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Galena Holidaze Festival supporting the Galena ARC Art Department is set to be held on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Among the festivities will be artisan craft vendor booths with holiday gift items, an iceless ice skating rink (with skates available for free rental), heated tents, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, Galena ARC Reindeer Games, free tractor pulled hay rides, food and beverage vendors, a petting zoo, and live Christmas caroling.

The festival is located in front of the Galena Post Office on Green Street Plaza and in the Galena City Hall parking lot.

Immediately following the 6 p.m. end to the festival, attendees can enjoy the planned Fire in The Sky fireworks display.

Admission is (a suggested) $5 for couples/families.

More information at www.galenaholidazefestival.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Gift items available at The Market: A Journey to Joy, Moline, IL
The Market: A Journey to Joy offers perfect holiday gifts, announces closure
Galena Holidaze Festival, supporting ARC, returns Dec. 2, 2023.
Galena Holidaze Festival to be held Saturday
Gift items available at The Market: A Journey to Joy, Moline, IL
The Market: A Journey to Joy offers perfect holiday gifts, announces closure
Normaleah Initiative
How to support NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative