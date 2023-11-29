Galena Holidaze Festival returns Saturday

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Galena Holidaze Festival supporting the Galena ARC Art Department is set to be held on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Among the festivities will be artisan craft vendor booths with holiday gift items, an iceless ice skating rink (with skates available for free rental), heated tents, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, Galena ARC Reindeer Games, free tractor pulled hay rides, food and beverage vendors, a petting zoo, and live Christmas caroling.

The festival is located in front of the Galena Post Office on Green Street Plaza and in the Galena City Hall parking lot.

Immediately following the 6 p.m. end to the festival, attendees can enjoy the planned Fire in The Sky fireworks display.

Admission is (a suggested) $5 for couples/families.

More information at www.galenaholidazefestival.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.