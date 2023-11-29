Grants awarded for Illinois recreational trail projects

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - Grants were awarded for Illinois recreational trail projects to help provide safe places for children and families, hikers, bike riders, and horseback riders to enjoy the outdoors.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced more than $3.7 million has been awarded for recreational trail development projects in 19 Illinois communities to help them meet the growing demand for improved trails and outdoor recreation facilities. Including The City of Rock Island was awarded $44,800 for Hodge Park Community Recreation Trail.

According to a media release, the project provides up to 80% reimbursement to local grant recipients for the cost of trail projects, with local sponsors providing the balance of the funding. Grants may be awarded for land acquisition, trail construction and rehabilitation, purchase of equipment for trail development and maintenance, restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail use, construction of trail-related support facilities such as parking and restrooms, and educational programs.

“Trail development projects contribute to safer transportation and improved recreation opportunities across Illinois,” said Pritzker. “This grant program helps us maintain these indispensable spaces for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy our state’s natural beauty.”

According to the release, the 19 projects were recommended for funding by the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council, which is made up of representatives of statewide motorized and non-motorized user organizations, state agencies, organizations involved in greenways and trails, and metro-area greenways and trails coalitions.

Full List of Awarded Projects

  • Freeport Park District – Jane Addams Trail improvement project, $200,000
  • Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs – snowmobile trail maintenance and operations, $158,400
  • Jimmy Lowry – acquisition of The Cliffs in LaSalle County, $612,000
  • City of Carbondale – Cedar Lake multi-use trail, $200,000
  • Champaign County Forest Preserve – Lake of the Woods bike trail renovation, $200,000
  • Cook County Forest Preserve District – Tinley Creek paved trail improvements, Black Spur, $188,000
  • City of Crystal Lake – Three Oaks Recreation Area, $200,000
  • Decatur Park District – Scovill Park West trails improvement project, $200,000
  • City of East Peoria – Camp Street Trail, final phase, $200,000
  • Trail Recreation Effingham County – Phase VI-C, $200,000
  • Village of Germantown Hills – Village Park trail extension, $200,000
  • Kane County Forest Preserve District – Big Rock Forest Preserve trail improvements, $200,000
  • City of Lockport – Eighth Street pedestrian bridge replacement, $200,000
  • Manhattan Park District – Round Barn Farm trails, $200,000
  • The Land Conservancy, McHenry County – Thompson Road Trail System, $192,200
  • City of Rock Island – Hodge Park Community Recreation Trail, $44,800
  • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Allerton Park bike trail, $130,110
  • City of Waukegan – Michigan Trail trailhead amenities, $40,000
  • Woodridge Park District – New bike trail through Hawthorn Hill Woods, $200,000

