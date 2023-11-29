How to support NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It was a little over eleven years ago that Paula underwent her final round of chemotherapy in Iowa City for her treatment to beat ovarian cancer. Ever since, she has had a close relationship with the local non-profit Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

The non-profit hosts events all over the area with the mission of spreading the word about genetic testing, symptoms, treatment options, and providing encouragement for those fighting this illness. The girlpARTs Sculpture Project Passport to Genetic Discovery is going on right now as the initiative is spreading the very important news that genetic testing is saving the lives of Quad Cities’ women.

Visit here to download your personal passport to participate: https://www.normaleah.org/life-saving-programs/2023-girlparts-sculpture-project/girlparts-project/girlparts-passport-to-genetic-discovery/

Gift items (including Bling for Cancer jewelry such as the beautiful crystal-encrusted ribbons) are now 20% off and available for purchase at the non-profit’s location at 1614 Second Avenue, Rock Island, IL.

Fans of Paula Sands Live may also want to consider purchasing a classic PSL or TV6 t-shirt from RAYGUN. Proceeds from sales are being donated to NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative. To order any of the shirts, click here.

To learn more, visit NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative’s website at https://www.normaleah.org/ or call 309-794-0009.

