Illinois Gov. Pritzker in Rock Island Wednesday to celebrate I-280 Bridge restoration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation, local officials and community leaders to announce the completion of a multiyear project to install a new deck on the Interstate 280 Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge in Rock Island County.

Pritzker said in a media release that this improvement will result in a smoother, safer ride on one of the state’s key travel corridors.

The project, completed through the Rebuild Illinois capital program and a partnership with Iowa, included patching and resurfacing east of the bridge for a combined investment of $65.7 million.

“This is exactly what Rebuild Illinois, our state’s massive infrastructure modernization program, is all about: to make life better and easier for our people,” Pritzker said. “When we make smart investments in the roadways that working families and businesses rely on, we’re constructing a better future for the entire region — one where parents and their children can commute with confidence and where new factories and distribution centers are choosing to locate in Illinois, so they can reliably ship their products across the nation.”

The bridge opened in 1973 and carries more than 28,000 vehicles a day, almost 20% of which are trucks. The new deck is the first replacement since the bridge opened, according to the release.

A $49.7 million project began in 2021 with the demolition and replacement of the westbound bridge deck, followed by the eastbound bridge deck in 2022. The final stage of the project, which patched and resurfaced I-280 from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange, was combined with another $16 million improvement that extended the work from the Illinois 92 interchange to east of the Milan Beltway, according to the release.

Additional work included bridge painting and lighting upgrades at Illinois 92.

The Iowa Department of Transportation contributed $18.9 million to the bridge improvements, according to the release.

The combined projects improved more than 6.5 miles of I-280 through Coal Valley, Moline, Milan, and Rock Island. The interstate also serves the Quad City International Airport.

“These investments in I-280 will extend the life of another critical border bridge and strengthen the robust multimodal infrastructure system in the Quad Cities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “I’m proud that we could make these improvements with our partners in Iowa. Working together, we have improved safety, mobility, and commerce between our two states and throughout the Midwest.”

“It’s innovative infrastructure projects like these that do so much for the local community and the Midwest overall. I’m pleased that this project not only creates jobs and makes the roadway safer, but also helps our economy grow,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said.

“Moline is thankful for each and every investment in its critical infrastructure as well as investments in our regional infrastructure,” Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. “Support from Springfield is critical in our no-state region and we appreciate it.”

