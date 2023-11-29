The Market: A Journey to Joy offers perfect holiday gifts, announces closure

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail collaborative known as THE Market: A Journey to Joy, 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, visits the show to highlight the unique array of wonderful holiday gift items.

Thompson also explains that after five wonderful years, a difficult decision has been made to close the business. The last day will be Dec. 24.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/ or make contact via email: katie@themarketqc.com or follow on FACEBOOK.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.