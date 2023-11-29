Mercer County ambulance committee

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 29.
By Alexis Terrana
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Illinois (KWQC) - A new ambulance service has begun in Mercer County.

According to a press release, The Fire Protection Districts of Aledo, Joy, Seaton and the City of Keithsburg are announcing an oral agreement with Elite Industrial Services d/b/a Elite EMS has been reached to provide 911 ambulance service to nearby communities.

This new ambulance service consists of one ambulance staffed by a paramedic and EMT 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to the committee. It is set to take effect Jan.1, 2024.

According to the committee, with the withdrawal of Greene Township Fire Protection District as a participant in the 911 ambulance service agreement this will result in a cost increase for all. More details will be released as they finalize the contract.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Decision 2023
Recount underway in Pleasant Valley School Board 6-vote win
After controversy surrounding plans to sell DeWitt Park for a proposed supportive housing...
Clinton moves forward with supportive housing project, selling DeWitt Park
Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning
Crews responded to Galesburg fire Tuesday
A man wanted in Rock Island County man was arrested on Wednesday, police say.
Police: Wanted man arrested in Rock Island