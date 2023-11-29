Mercer County ambulance committee

ALEDO, Illinois (KWQC) - A new ambulance service has begun in Mercer County.

According to a press release, The Fire Protection Districts of Aledo, Joy, Seaton and the City of Keithsburg are announcing an oral agreement with Elite Industrial Services d/b/a Elite EMS has been reached to provide 911 ambulance service to nearby communities.

This new ambulance service consists of one ambulance staffed by a paramedic and EMT 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to the committee. It is set to take effect Jan.1, 2024.

According to the committee, with the withdrawal of Greene Township Fire Protection District as a participant in the 911 ambulance service agreement this will result in a cost increase for all. More details will be released as they finalize the contract.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.