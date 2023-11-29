Muscatine County Fair Princess spreads holiday joy to service members

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - In the spirit of the holiday season, a local third grader has taken it upon herself to spread holiday joy to those who serve our country.

Raylee Hazen, an eight-year-old third-grader at McKinley Elementary School and the Muscatine County Fair Princess, has created special Christmas card packets for every class at her school so students can make Christmas cards for our service members.

“I feel bad for the military members that don’t get to see their families during Christmas,” said Raylee. “It can help people know how, like you could help others. So, they don’t feel alone or upset that they don’t get to see their families.”

Raylee’s mom also played an important role in the project.

“We brainstormed and came up with basically spreading some happiness one Christmas card at a time and who else deserves more than our soldiers who are fighting for our freedom overseas and veterans that are in the hospital and can’t be home with their family during this time,” said Jamey Hazen.

Raylee’s teacher, Ms. Pedersen sees the project as a valuable lesson in compassion and gratitude and says it was no surprise coming from someone as thoughtful as Raylee.

“She has always been a very caring individual. She is somebody that always fights for the underdog and is always looking for ways to help make people’s lives better. So, she’s got that caring sense, that real empathetic attitude.”

Ms. Pedersen says Raylee sets a good example of how small acts of compassion can have a big impact on the community.

“We try to really teach the kids about good citizenship and how important our veterans are. And so, I think it’s a great cause. So hopefully, this brings a little brightness to this time of year for them.”

Raylee’s mom says she’s proud of her daughter’s efforts and the impact she is making in the community.

“She has qualities that you can’t teach, just caring empathy. And I’m so proud. Her father and I are so proud of her.”

“You should always treat others how you want to be treated, because that should be that’s the golden rule,” said Raylee

According Raylee, about 500 students will take part in her service project, and she will start picking up the cards on Friday December 1 and will ship the ones being sent to military service members on the same day, so they make the December 5 deadline.

