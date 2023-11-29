Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office confirms Letts man found dead after crash

MUSCATINE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Letts, Iowa man was found dead Tuesday after a car crash that happened Monday night, according to deputies.

Samuel Anthony Kessel, 22-years-old of Letts, was identified as the man who was found dead after the crash, according to a media release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Monday night at approximately 9:13 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the intersection of Independence Avenue and 231st Street (G-28) in Muscatine County.

Deputies say upon arrival, a red 2005 GMC Sierra wad found on its roof, in a ditch, north of the intersection.

The vehicle was unoccupied, deputies said.

A short while after the dispatch call and deputies arrival on scene, deputies said they believed that the occupant(s) might still be in the area.

Deputies said they searched the area using canines and drones equipped with thermal imagining but were unsuccessful in finding the occupant(s).

Deputies then said they attempted to “ping” the cellphone of the vehicle’s registered owner, but the phone was found inside of the truck.

Deputies added that overnight temperatures dropped into the single digits.

Tuesday at approximately 9:36 a.m., according to the media release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, a missing persons report was filed with the sheriff’s office listing Samuel Anthony Kessel, 22-years-old of Letts, Iowa who was last seen by his parents in the hour prior to the crash.

According to the media release, it was believed that Kessel was the driver and only occupant of the truck.

Throughout the day, deputies and numerous volunteers searched the area in hopes of finding Kessel, deputies said.

An airplane operated by the Iowa State Patrol was also utilized to aid in the search, deputies added.

Then, around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies said they were called to an area approximately an eighth of a mile north of 231st Street and a half mile east of Independence Avenue.

According to deputies, they said volunteers working in that area found the body of a deceased male in a deep creek bed that ran through the wooded area.

Deputies said the body was identified as Kessel.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and those with information should contact Sgt. Jake McCleary of the Criminal Investigation Division at the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office at 563-264-0188 ext. 4105.

