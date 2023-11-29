Police: Wanted man arrested in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County man was arrested on Wednesday, police say.

The Rock Island Police Department with the assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of 7th Street and arrested wanted fugitive, 20-year-old Darryl L. Smith, Jr.

Smith was wanted for a shooting on July 13, 2023, around 5:18 a.m. with a 21-year-old man who arrived at the Rock Island Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Smith for an aggravated battery with a firearm charge with a bond of $100,000.

According to police, Smith is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

