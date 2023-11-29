Police: Wanted man arrested in Rock Island

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 29.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County man was arrested on Wednesday, police say.

The Rock Island Police Department with the assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of 7th Street and arrested wanted fugitive, 20-year-old Darryl L. Smith, Jr.

Smith was wanted for a shooting on July 13, 2023, around 5:18 a.m. with a 21-year-old man who arrived at the Rock Island Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Smith for an aggravated battery with a firearm charge with a bond of $100,000.

According to police, Smith is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that...
Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Mercer County Ambulance Committee
Mercer County ambulance committee
Decision 2023
Recount underway in Pleasant Valley School Board 6-vote win
After controversy surrounding plans to sell DeWitt Park for a proposed supportive housing...
Clinton moves forward with supportive housing project, selling DeWitt Park
Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning
Crews responded to Galesburg fire Tuesday