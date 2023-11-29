QC special needs center gets new brand, logo, and name

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier this month, Handicapped Development Center became Empowering Abilities as part of the agency’s rebranding campaign.

Jeff Ashcraft, President and CEO, discusses the new changes and the reasons for the effort.

For more information, visit Empowering Abilities, the main office located at 3402 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, online at www.handicappeddevelopment.org or call 563-391-4834. The other East Davenport facility is located at 4201 Brady Street.

