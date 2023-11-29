R7 Reclaimed: Junkin’ Sisters Holiday Shop Hop, holiday decor tips

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed, 337 Cemetery Lane, Grandview, Iowa, highlights her business at “The Barn” where the Christmas season is in full swing.

The first segment highlights the upcoming shopping opportunity called the Junkin’ Sisters Holiday Shop Hop on Dec. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. See more at the Facebook event page here.

The second segment covers how-tos on holiday decor with a personal touch while ensuring you don’t get so overwhelmed with social media inspirations (and more).

For more information, visit R7 Reclaimed’s website at http://tenneilregister.com/ or call 319-729-2285.

