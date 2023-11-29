Recount underway in Pleasant Valley School Board District 6 race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Votes from the Pleasant Valley School Board District 6 election are being recounted.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said write-in candidate Tracey Rivera requested the recount on Nov. 17. Tompkins said she will get a report from the Recount Board on Monday.

Jameson Smith beat Rivera by six votes: 256-250.

A six-count race isn’t a first for this area. In 2020 Mariannette Miller-Meeks originally won Iowa’s 2nd District for the U.S. House by less than 50 votes. Democrat Rita Hart challenged the result. After the recount, Miller-Meeks won by six votes.

